Death toll at Driefontein mine rises to 4

Fri, 04 May 2018 9:57 AM
Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operation near Carletonville. Credit: Supplied.    

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that the death toll following a seismic event at its Driefontein operation on the West Rand has risen to four.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the mine says that three workers are still missing and six others are recovering in hospital.

A total of 13 workers were trapped underground following the rockfall on Thursday.

Operations at the Masakhane shaft have been suspended.

One miner died at the same mine near Carletonville earlier this year and before that, two workers died at Sibanye's Kloof operation on the West Rand.

EWN

