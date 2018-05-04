Tensions high as residents protest for services

Share

Residents of the Siqalo informal settlement in Mitchells Plain protest for better living conditions on 2 May 2018. Credit: EWN.

Tensions ran high in Mitchells Plain on Thursday night when protesters again vented their anger.

On Thursday, political parties descended on the area in a bid to defuse tensions following days of stop-start violent protests.

Premier Helen Zille, along with Human Settlements MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, met with Mitchells Plain and Siqalo residents.

Siqalo residents are demanding basic services.

Community representative Lulama Maseti says: “They can feel bad about what we’re doing but they don’t understand us the way we feel because the reason why we act like that, it’s because the City of Cape Town doesn’t want to respond to what we’re asking them, to give us the basic services.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s Plain resident Matthew Cummings says repeated flare ups in unrest are holding thousands of residents hostage.

“We’ve got people going to work in the morning. I’ve got about 63 staff that’s working for me as well that need to go to these areas. I’ve got two vans, yes, but I can’t transport 63 people to work. It’s very difficult.”

A demonstrator died after he was run over by a taxi which had ploughed into a group of people.

The violence then escalated, with two people being shot and wounded.

WATCH: ANC blames DA for Siqalo protest

EWN