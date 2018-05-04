Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges

Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane on 18 September 2017. Credit: EWN.

Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has been served with disciplinary charges related to alleged misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

The Presidency released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying Moyane was charged on Thursday.

The statement says: “The disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures.”

It adds that the inquiry will be “conducted in writing to make findings, subject to the presiding officer’s discretion to hear oral evidence.”

It’s understood Moyane is charged in terms of the Sars Act, Public Finance Management Act and Sars Code of Conduct.

President Cyril Ramaphosa relieved Moyane of his duties in March, citing the handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal as well as VAT repayments to Gupta-linked companies as some of the reasons for his suspension.

EWN