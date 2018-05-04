iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.54   £ R16.97   € R14.98
Oil $74.02   Gold $1 310.34

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges

Fri, 04 May 2018 5:30 PM
Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane on 18 September 2017. Credit: EWN.
Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane on 18 September 2017. Credit: EWN.    

Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has been served with disciplinary charges related to alleged misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

The Presidency released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying Moyane was charged on Thursday.

The statement says: “The disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures.”

It adds that the inquiry will be “conducted in writing to make findings, subject to the presiding officer’s discretion to hear oral evidence.”

It’s understood Moyane is charged in terms of the Sars Act, Public Finance Management Act and Sars Code of Conduct.

President Cyril Ramaphosa relieved Moyane of his duties in March, citing the handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal as well as VAT repayments to Gupta-linked companies as some of the reasons for his suspension.

EWN

Read More

TOM MOYANE DISCIPLINE LEADERSHIP VAT FINANCE SARS GUPTA CODE OF CONDUCT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges

In a statement, the Presidency says the disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures.

Read more ›

3 Transnet executives resign

The resignations came on the eve of a second meeting Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.

Read more ›

Semenya athletics testosterone drama angers SA

Anger is mounting in SA over rules prescribing maximum testosterone levels seen as targeting the country's Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

Read more ›
 
 