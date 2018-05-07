Ramaphosa leads ANC top 6 meeting: Supra fate

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leadership which is expected to discuss the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

It follows Thursday’s meeting with Mahumapelo in which he was asked to step down.

Mahumapelo has disregarded the request and continues in his role as premier.

Some of the questions the ANC’s top six are deliberating on at Luthuli House on Monday include how should the ANC respond to the defiance by Mahumapelo to a request to step down, and what should the party’s top leadership do next?

It’s unclear if a special NEC meeting will be convened to take a final decision on recalling the embattled premier and who will replace him in that event.

The Mahumapelo impasse is not the only matter up for discussion.

As the leaders meet, a group from the Eastern Cape has petitioned them to remove the ANC leadership elected there last year.

The officials are likely to respond to the group sometime on Monday.

EWN