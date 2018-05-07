Police comb scene of elderly couple's murder

Police comb scene of elderly couple's murderMon, 07 May 2018 2:48 PM
Police are following up all leads to find the people who killed an elderly couple in Rosebank.
Police say crime experts are currently combing the scene for clues.
The 84-year-old Rosalie Bloch and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank over the weekend.
Police have opened a murder investigation and no arrests have been made.
Western Cape police say after responding to calls, they found the couple tied up in their house.
EWN
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.