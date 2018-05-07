iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Police comb scene of elderly couple's murder

Mon, 07 May 2018 2:48 PM
Rosalie Bloch and her husband Aubrey Jackson were murdered in the Rosebank home. Credit: Facebook.com.
Rosalie Bloch and her husband Aubrey Jackson were murdered in the Rosebank home. Credit: Facebook.com.    

Police are following up all leads to find the people who killed an elderly couple in Rosebank.

Police say crime experts are currently combing the scene for clues.

The 84-year-old Rosalie Bloch and her 94-year-old husband, Aubrey Jackson, were killed in their home in Rosebank over the weekend.

Police have opened a murder investigation and no arrests have been made.

Western Cape police say after responding to calls, they found the couple tied up in their house.

EWN

