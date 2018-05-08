DA rescinds Patricia de Lille's membership

DA rescinds Patricia de Lille's membershipTue, 08 May 2018 10:08 AM
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has officially rescinded Patricia de Lille's membership from the party.
The federal executive, which is the party's top decision-making body, made the announcement a short while ago.
It briely outlined the history of the battle between De Lille and the party's national leadership.
The mayor has been accused by the party of a rash of allegations, including misconduct.
De Lille last week had to provide reasons to the party’s top decision-making body as to why she should not resign.
WATCH LIVE: DA briefs media on Patricia de Lille's future
EWN
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.