DA rescinds Patricia de Lille's membership

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has officially rescinded Patricia de Lille's membership from the party.

The federal executive, which is the party's top decision-making body, made the announcement a short while ago.

It briely outlined the history of the battle between De Lille and the party's national leadership.

The mayor has been accused by the party of a rash of allegations, including misconduct.

De Lille last week had to provide reasons to the party’s top decision-making body as to why she should not resign.

WATCH LIVE: DA briefs media on Patricia de Lille's future

EWN