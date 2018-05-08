iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.56   £ R16.97   € R14.92
Oil $75.40   Gold $1 309.95

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Mahumapelo hints he may resign as NW Premier

Tue, 08 May 2018 11:55 AM
Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Credit: GCIS.
Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Credit: GCIS.    

In the clearest indication yet, Premier Supra Mahumapelo has suggested that he may resign from office.

At the end of his budget vote speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning, Mahumapelo said the Speaker of the House would receive a letter from him by Friday.

The embattled premier however stops short of detailing the contents of that letter.

Mahumapelo delivered the news that he may step down as premier in a complicated way.

The premier's closing paragraph during his address to members of the provincial legislature this morning can be interpreted as him giving in to calls to step down.

He committed to writing to Speaker Susan Dantjie by the end of the week.

"It is therefore in this context of creating the essence of the absence of presence (sic), that in full compliance with the Constitution of the Republic, the Speaker will receive a commitment in writing before Friday this week."

Mahumapelo also called on North West residents to always remain vigilant and urged members of the legislature to work as a collective.

EWN

Read More

SUPRA MAHUMAPELO NORTH WEST PREMIER CONSTITUTION PROVINCIAL

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Mahumapelo hints he may resign as NW Premier

In the clearest indication yet, Premier Supra Mahumapelo has suggested that he may resign from office.

Read more ›

Eskom board nominates candidates for CEO

It's up to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to choose a permanent CEO.

Read more ›

Rabada injury a 'blessing in disguise'

Kagiso Rabada's back injury could yet prove to be a "blessing in disguise", according to former Proteas paceman Allan Donald.

Read more ›
 
 