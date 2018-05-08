De Lille to challenge DA in court

Share

Patricia de Lille. Credit: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter.

Patricia de Lille is going to court to challenge the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s decision to rescind her membership.

The party's Federal Executive announced on Tuesday morning that De Lille's membership has been taken away because of comments she made on 702 and Cape Talk.

In the interview, she said that she'd walk away from the DA, a statement that the leadership says is in contravention of the party's constitution.

De Lille has come out swinging in her response, accusing the DA of taking shortcuts in its haste to get rid of her and announcing she'll be going to court to challenge the decision on Friday.

‘I CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE’

De Lille maintains she cannot be removed from office until the court has ruled on her latest motion.

De Lille says that as far as she’s concerned she’s still the mayor of Cape Town.

“They’ve tried to break me so many times, but I’d never succumbed to their bullying. Now the party has forced me to return to the court, which I will do on 11 May at 10am.”

De Lille’s lawyers started working on court papers on Monday night after rumours reached her that her membership was about to be revoked.

The Mayoral Committee has been dissolved and she says some Mayco members have received letters instructing them to vacate their offices.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s premature because it’s subject to us getting an outcome in court on 11 May.”

De Lille will be returning to her office on Tuesday afternoon to address her staff, and to have a meeting with the now acting executive Mayor Ian Neilson, as well as the city manager.

CHARGES

De Lille is still facing numerous charges and the DA has promised that all of these will be pursued.

Deputy Chair of the Federal Executive Natasha Mazzone says: “It appears there are charges of misconducting, gross mismanagement, and charges related to the Bowman Gilfillan report, MyCiti bus tender, possible nepotism and breakdown of communication between De Lille and caucus.”

At the same time, the Neilson is addressing the media to map out the way forward for the leadership of the metro.

WATCH: De Lille responds to DA rescinding her membership

EWN