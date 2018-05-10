EFF withdraws no confidence motion against Trollip

Mayor Athol Trollip addressing DA supporters outside the Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall on 28 March. Credit: Twitter.

An EFF motion of no confidence to have Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip removed has been withdrawn.

The party tabled by the motion as "punishment" for the DA's stance on land expropriation without compensation.

A special council meeting to deal with the motion of no confidence in Trollip, Speaker Jonathan Lawack and other Mayoral Committee members commenced for a third time earlier this morning.

Proceedings have since been suspended.

EFF council member Zilindile Vena: "The parties chose not to debate because of the recent incident where two coucillors were sentenced to direct imprisonment."

EWN