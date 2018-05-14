iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Ramaphosa to meet over govt intervention

Mon, 14 May 2018 10:24 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media and called for calm as the ANC attempts to solve the problems in the North West. Credit: EWN.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to meet the North West African National Congress (ANC) and its embattled chairperson Supra Mahumapelo this week, following his decision to have national government take control of the province.

The Co-Operative Governance department has also taken over the running of most municipalities in the province, seemingly leaving acting premier, Wendy Nelson without any powers.

Nelson was appointed to the position by Mahumapelo, who placed himself on special leave amid allegations of corruption.

This is the first time in democratic South Africa that the national executive has taken over an entire province's administration, including local and district municipalities.

Last month, President Ramaphosa placed both the provincial Health and Treasury departments under administration after violent protests erupted in the capital Mahikeng and other parts of the province.

While government seems to be moving in and taking over, the provincial ANC says that it is yet to receive any communication on government's intentions.

Spokesperson Gerald Modise: "Before any decision can be communicated to the public, there must be a briefing with the government of the province."

Section 100 (1) (b) allows the national executive to assume responsibility for the execution of constitutional responsibilities, if the province or local government have failed to fulfil their obligations.

EWN

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA NORTH WEST ANC PROTESTS SUPRA MAHUMAPELO WENDY NELSON

