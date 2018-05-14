Lamoer given deadline to submit appeal papers

Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer. Credit: EWN.

Former Western Cape police chief Arno Lamoer and two former SAPS brigadiers have until midday on Monday to hand themselves over to officials at the Malmesbury correctional center.

Lamoer, Darius van Der Ross and Colin Govender have decided not to appeal their sentences. They've been given jail terms of between two and six years.

The former police officers admitted to receiving gratifications from businessman Saleem Dawjee worth thousands of rands.

Dawjee however has indicated that he will continue with his application for leave to appeal his six-year sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "On Friday it was said that each of them, if they are opposing their leave to appeal, they must submit their papers before 12pm today. If they don't submit their papers before 12pm, they will lose their bail. They will have to report in. So then they're not going to contest that anymore."

EWN