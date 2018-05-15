Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president for 2 days

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Credit: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Energy Minister Jeff Radebe as acting president for the next two days.

This comes as Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, take on international work trips.

Ramaphosa boarded a flight to Geneva late on Monday night for a meeting of the International Labour Organisation.

Ramaphosa's visit comes a week after he was appointed co-chair of the organisation's global commission of the future of work which is tasked with assessing transformation in the workplace.

Meanwhile, Mabuza had landed in Moscow for a working visit, where he'll be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mabuza is also due to formally extend an invitation to Putin to the Brics summit in South Africa in July and is expected to congratulate him on his election win.

EWN