iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.41   £ R16.82   € R14.80
Oil $78.52   Gold $1 310.54

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president for 2 days

Tue, 15 May 2018 11:38 AM
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Credit: GCIS.
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Credit: GCIS.    

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Energy Minister Jeff Radebe as acting president for the next two days.

This comes as Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, take on international work trips.

Ramaphosa boarded a flight to Geneva late on Monday night for a meeting of the International Labour Organisation.

Ramaphosa's visit comes a week after he was appointed co-chair of the organisation's global commission of the future of work which is tasked with assessing transformation in the workplace.

Meanwhile, Mabuza had landed in Moscow for a working visit, where he'll be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mabuza is also due to formally extend an invitation to Putin to the Brics summit in South Africa in July and is expected to congratulate him on his election win.

EWN

Read More

JEFF RADEBE ENERGY MINISTER CYRIL RAMAPHOSA RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN SOUTH AFRICA

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president for 2 days

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Energy Minister Jeff Radebe as acting president for the next two days.

Read more ›

Market trends: politics, economics and sentiment

We expect reasonable growth from global markets this year but within a more volatile environment.

Read more ›

Springbok injuries pile up in Rassie's first year

Prop Lizo Gqoboka has a toe injury while lock Lood de Jager has a chest strain. Both players will be out for four months.

Read more ›
 
 