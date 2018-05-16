iafrica.com Only the good stuff

'Stance on land an attack on white population'

Wed, 16 May 2018 10:04 AM
Moeletsi Mbeki, a political analyst, speaks during talks “Nation in Conversation” at the Nampo Harvest Day Expo in Bothaville on 15 May 2018. Credit: AFP.
Political Commentator Moeletsi Mbeki says the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) stance on land expropriation without compensation is a mere attack on the white population.

Mbeki says the conversation on land is about attracting voters, especially ahead of the general elections next year.

Speaking at the “Nation in Conversation” panel discussion at the Nampo gathering in Bothaville on Tuesday, Mbeki said the ANC is trying to bring back voters who are abandoning the ruling party by attacking the white population.

He added that they’re using the land debate as a camouflage to attack the white population.

“The ANC thinks that by using the white population as a scapegoat, it will pursue the black voters who’ve abandoned it in droves to come back and vote for it. It’s not going to work.”

Mbeki was joined by Congress of the People leader Mosiua Lekota, Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen, Afriforum's Kallie Kriel and former politician Roelf Meyer.

WATCH: Analysts, politicians and lobbyists discuss South Africa's land question.

EWN

