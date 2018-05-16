iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Casac: Dlamini has nowhere left to hide

Wed, 16 May 2018 11:41 AM
Bathabile Dlamini at a Mandela Day event. Credit: EWN.
The Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac) says Bathabile Dlamini may be running out of options to defend her actions regarding the social grant payment debacle.

In a written submission to the Constitutional Court on Monday, the former Social Development Minister says it would be unconstitutional for the courts to hold government executives accountable, in terms of a personal costs order.

It follows the damning report by Judge Bernard Ngoepe against her which forms part of the court inquiry into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the Sassa grant debacle.

Dlamini has argued that government and not the courts should hold her to account.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo says this appears to be a desperate attempt by Dlamini.

“She’s run out of options and there is nowhere left for her to hide and the matter is before the highest court in the land.”

EWN

BATHABILE DLAMINI CASAC SOCIAL GRANT GOVERNMENT COURT

