EFF fires back on land expropriation issue

Wed, 16 May 2018 2:35 PM
EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Credit: EWN.
The Economic Freedom Fighters has accused political commentator Moeletsi Mbeki of “dancing to the tune of AfriForum”.

Mbeki on Tuesday said the African National Congress and EFF’s stance on land expropriation without compensation was a mere attack on the white population.

He was speaking at the Nation in Conversation panel discussion at Nampo in Bothaville in the Free State.

WATCH: Analysts, politicians and lobbyists discuss South Africa's land question.

Mbeki labelled EFF leader Julius Malema a black racist and advised white South Africans not to worry about the land issue.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has responded to Mbeki’s remarks.

“He’s dancing to the tune of AfriForum in all characterisation. Simply because we want land to be redistributed, we’re labelled racist. Moeletsi Mbeki has been the most dishonest in that regard.”

