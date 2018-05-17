iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Watch: Cash-in-transit heist Boksburg

Thu, 17 May 2018 2:24 PM
Credit: Supplied.    

Four suspects have been arrested following a cash heist in Boksburg on the East Rand.

It’s understood a group of armed men targeted two cash vans and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

A chase ensued which ended up in a shoot-out at the George Gogh Hostel between police and the suspects.

Police are still searching for more suspects.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Motorists must be aware of what’s happening on the M2. They must try and avoid the M2 east and west for now.”

EWN

