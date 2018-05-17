Watch: Cash-in-transit heist Boksburg

Watch: Cash-in-transit heist BoksburgThu, 17 May 2018 2:24 PM
Four suspects have been arrested following a cash heist in Boksburg on the East Rand.
It’s understood a group of armed men targeted two cash vans and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
A chase ensued which ended up in a shoot-out at the George Gogh Hostel between police and the suspects.
Police are still searching for more suspects.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Motorists must be aware of what’s happening on the M2. They must try and avoid the M2 east and west for now.”
