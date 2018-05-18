iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.65   £ R17.05   € R14.91
Oil $79.67   Gold $1 287.21

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Moyane prepares to take Ramaphosa to court

Fri, 18 May 2018 11:28 AM
Tom Moyane, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner. Credit: GCIS.
Tom Moyane, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner. Credit: GCIS.    

Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane is preparing to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court.

In a letter written to the State attorney on Thursday, Moyane’s legal team confirms that he’s going to challenge the fairness of his disciplinary inquiry in court.

Moyane is facing 12 charges of misconduct as the head of the revenue collector.

He says Ramaphosa’s refusal to allow oral argument in his disciplinary inquiry is unfair and he will now challenge it in court.

His lawyer Eric Mabuza says Ramaphosa’s decision that the inquiry be done through written affidavit would not give Moyane a fair hearing.

“As we speak, we’re in the process of preparing papers to challenge that.”

This comes as Moyane’s legal team wrote to Judge Kate O’Regan who was appointed to head the inquiry, asking her to recuse herself after accusing her of a conflict of interest.

Moyane claims that O’Regan will be biased against him because of her link to civil society organisation, Corruption Watch.

EWN

Read More

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA SARS TOM MOYANE DISCIPLINARY MISCONDUCT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Moyane prepares to take Ramaphosa to court

Tom Moyane is facing 12 charges of misconduct as the head of the revenue collector.

Read more ›

How garage workshop conversions add value

Here's how to add value to your home by making the most out of the unused space in your garage.

Read more ›

Mourinho and Conte make peace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his war of words with Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is over ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Read more ›
 
 