'This dog has no remorse'

Fri, 18 May 2018 2:30 PM
Murder accused Thabani Mzolo appears in the Durban magistrates court on 3 May 2018. Credit: EWN.    

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says that the behaviour of murder accused Thabani Mzolo shows he’s willing to kill again.

The 23-year-old, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a university residence, appeared in the Durban magistrates court for a third time.

As magistrate Mohammad Motala was walking out the courtroom on Thursday, Mzolo showed journalists the middle finger.

He has been remanded in custody until 19 June.

Mkongi says that the State has a watertight case against Mzolo and he will be implicated in other cases soon.

“I’m very angry at that attitude. It shows us that this dog has no remorse. By virtue of showing South Africans the middle finger, it shows he’s not afraid to kill again.”

EWN

