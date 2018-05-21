Watch Live: Henri van Breda judgment

Watch Live: Henri van Breda judgmentMon, 21 May 2018 10:29 AM
Judge Siraj Desai has begun delivering judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the matter against Henri van Breda.
Van Breda stands accused of killing his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.
WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment courtesy of News24
EWN
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.