Watch Live: Henri van Breda judgment

Mon, 21 May 2018 10:29 AM
Delivery of judgment will begin today 21 May 2018 in the trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda. Credit: EWN.
Judge Siraj Desai has begun delivering judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the matter against Henri van Breda.

Van Breda stands accused of killing his parents and older brother and maiming his younger sister in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

WATCH: Henri van Breda judgment courtesy of News24

EWN

HENRI VAN BREDA WESTERN CAPE RULING COURT MURDER

