Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirement

Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirementWed, 23 May 2018 2:42 PM
Supra Mahumapelo has announced that he will be going "on early retirement" as premier of the North West.
In a briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday, Mahumapelo says that he made a conscious decision to resign as premier.
But his announcement has not come without a fight.
He has accused those who agitated for his removal of being counter-revolutionaries.
Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the party welcomes Mahumapelo's voluntary resignation as premier.
