Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirement

Wed, 23 May 2018 2:42 PM
Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.
Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.    

Supra Mahumapelo has announced that he will be going "on early retirement" as premier of the North West.

In a briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday, Mahumapelo says that he made a conscious decision to resign as premier.

But his announcement has not come without a fight.

He has accused those who agitated for his removal of being counter-revolutionaries.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the party welcomes Mahumapelo's voluntary resignation as premier.

WATCH: ANC briefs media on North West developments

EWN

