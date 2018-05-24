iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Michael Hulley cuts advocates in Zuma case

Thu, 24 May 2018 9:18 AM
Former South African president Jacob Zuma. Credit: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool Photo.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma. Credit: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool Photo.    

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal counsel Michael Hulley says he has terminated the brief of advocates previously involved in defending Zuma.

Earlier this week, the Presidency agreed not to oppose any future court ruling on the state’s provision of legal fees for Zuma, with the Democratic Alliance arguing he must pay back the money already spent.

Legal counsel for Zuma has argued that there was an agreement between former president Thabo Mbeki and Zuma in 2006 that the state incurs all legal costs.

According to reports, the services of Zuma's long-term senior counsel Kemp J Kemp have also been terminated.

Zuma is set to appear in court on corruption charges on 8 June.

EWN

CORRUPTION JACOB ZUMA DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE ANC MICHAEL HULLEY

