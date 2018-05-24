Phakamani Hadebe confirmed as Eskom CEO

Interim Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe at a media briefing on 3 May 2018. Credit: EWN.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced sweeping changes to the management of state-owned enterprises.

He’s confirmed the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as the permanent head of Eskom.

Cabinet on Wednesday also approved boards for other ailing entities, including Transnet, Denel and SA Express.

Gordhan says SOEs are crucial to the economy but a number of them are experiencing financial, operational and governance challenges.

They’ve also lost good, ethical managers through state capture.

Gordhan says in the short time Hadebe has been at the helm of Eskom, there’s been steady progress.

"Mr Hadebe's experience both at the Land Bank, the Treasury and his stint at a banking institution, places him in a good position, together with a team that the board will put together, to steer Eskom out of where it finds itself today and stabilise the institution and position them for the kind of role that they play in our economy and our society as well."

EWN