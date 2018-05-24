iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.47   £ R16.70   € R14.61
Oil $78.67   Gold $1 296.65

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

SA Express involved in dodgy deals with Trillian

Thu, 24 May 2018 2:09 PM
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Credit: EWN.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Credit: EWN.    

Another dodgy relationship with a consultancy firm at the heart of state capture, has been unearthed this time at ailing airline, SA Express.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed on Thursday that the airline paid R5.7 million to Trillian Capital without following proper processes.

Gordhan has sent an intervention team to get to the heart of the problems at the airline, which is technically bankrupt.

Cabinet on Wednesday appointed a permanent board for SA Express that will be led by Mmakeaya Ramano.

The minister says the airline is in the state it’s in because employees were on a mission to loot.

“The focus became the question, 'how can I steal,' rather than 'how can I make this airline run properly.'”

He says his intervention team has in just four days discovered two dodgy contracts.

This includes R5.7 million paid to Trillian Capital for advisory services and to raise capital.

“No due process was gone through to hire Trillian, and it appears no capital was ever raised.”

Gordhan says the airline has also been paying R67 million a month on a fuel contract, also without following process.

EWN

Read More

PRAVIN GORDHAN SA EXPRESS PUBLIC ENTERPRISES TRILLIAN CABINET

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

SA Express involved in dodgy deals with Trillian

Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed on Thursday that the airline paid R5.7 million to Trillian Capital without following proper processes.

Read more ›

CT ranked high for its ease of doing business

Cape Town ranks 24 out of 31 leading cities studied globally, boding well for its business-friendly environment and the cost of living.

Read more ›

CSA: What more could we have done to keep AB?

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting CEO Thabang Moroe says that he was as surprised as anyone to learn of AB de Villiers' retirement.

Read more ›
 
 