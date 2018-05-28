'Not first time Moyane's abused my daughter'

Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.

The mother of a teenager, who has accused Tom Moyane of attacking her, says that it wasn't the first time the suspended Sars boss abused her daughter.

Moyane allegedly assaulted the 17-year-old at his home in Johannesburg last week.

Cynthia Masina claims that her daughter, who has a six-month-old baby with Moyane's son, has been repeatedly emotionally abused by Moyane and his wife but they chose not to report the matter, hoping that the abuse would end.

Masina says that after seeing the bruises on her daughter's body, she decided enough was enough.

"I'm still not in a good state to talk about this but what I can say over the phone, is that I've heard everything over the phone that my daughter forwarded me, with a man shouting. That's all I can say for now."

Police have confirmed that Moyane has been warned to present himself at the magistrates court in Roodeport on Friday.

EWN on Monday morning contacted Moyane and his lawyer for comment but they have not been available.

And while he may be prosecuted for assault, Moyane is also facing investigations by the Hawks for concealing corruption.

The Hawks say that they want to wrap up that matter by the end of the month.

Moyane has been accused of contravention of the Financial Intelligent Centre and the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Acts.

He is also facing a disciplinary inquiry in relation to 12 charges of misconduct during his tenure as Sars boss.

EWN