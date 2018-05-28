Girl dies in shootout between dad and hijackers

Girl dies in shootout between dad and hijackersMon, 28 May 2018 11:36 AM
The police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl has died after she was shot during a shootout between her father and 3 armed hijackers.
The hijacking was outside the family’s home, which is behind Marklands Secondary in Chatsworth.
JUST IN: #ShallcrossShooting The police’s Nqobile Gwala says the 9-year-old girl has died. She confirms the child was shot during the gunfire exchange between the father and the 3 suspects. The hijacking was outside the family’s home which is behind Marklands Secondary. ZN pic.twitter.com/bWIm69IkaQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 28, 2018
