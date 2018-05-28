iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Girl dies in shootout between dad and hijackers

Mon, 28 May 2018 11:36 AM
The scene of an attempted hijacking in Chatsworth on 28 May 2018. Credit: EWN.
The scene of an attempted hijacking in Chatsworth on 28 May 2018. Credit: EWN.    

The police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl has died after she was shot during a shootout between her father and 3 armed hijackers.

The hijacking was outside the family’s home, which is behind Marklands Secondary in Chatsworth.

EWN

