Gupta family lawyer accuses NPA boss

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. Credit: EWN.

The Gupta family's attorney has accused prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams of improper conduct in his handling of the Estina dairy farm case.

The High Court in Bloemfontein set aside a preservation order which had frozen an estimated R250 million worth of assets linked to Gupta companies, their directors, as well as three Free State government employees.

This is the second preservation order against the Guptas which has been set aside by the courts because of a lack of evidence against the accused.

The high court was critical of the State for not fully disclosing all the relevant facts available, particularly the details related to the earlier preservation order which had been set aside.

Attorney Rudi Krause criticised the State’s conduct.

“It doesn’t dwell well for the National Director of Public Prosecution, who is charged with a duty to act in the utmost faith, to go behind our client’s backs and not disclose all the material facts to the court.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not yet responded to this judgment.

EWN