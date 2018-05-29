Rohde told wife he wanted divorce hours before death

Former Sotherby’s executive Jason Rhode in the Western Cape High Court. Credit: EWN.

Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde told his wife he wanted a divorce during a fight hours before her death.

That's emerged while he was testifying in his own defence in the Western Cape High Court.

The property mogul is accused of strangling Susan in their hotel room at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

He claims she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Susan Rohde had learned about her husband's extra marital affair, a few months after it begun.

Jason Rohde has testified that their relationship deteriorated as a result.

He says his wife insisted on attending a company function at Spier in July 2016, because she wanted to keep him away from his mistress, who was also an employee of the company.

The accused has told the court they constantly argued that weekend and he describes their relationship as tense.

Rohde has testified that he attempted to send his mistress an SMS and that his wife caught him trying to delete it.

He says this resulted in another heated argument in their hotel room, where Rohde claims he told his spouse that he was done with their 23-year marriage.

He has told the court that while he loved his wife, he had 'fallen out of love with her' and wanted to call it quits.

EWN