Public hearings on land expropriation to begin

Tue, 29 May 2018 2:12 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the first day of the ANC's Land Summit in Boksburg. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.
Public hearings on land expropriation without compensation will start next month.

Parliament has finalised a programme for countrywide hearings.

Following a motion passed by the National Assembly in February, the constitutional review committee has been tasked with considering whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.

Two teams will split up to cover all the provinces.

Hearings will kick off simultaneously in Limpopo and the Northern Cape in the last week of June and end in the Western Cape in August.

Two weeks ago, the committee had already received over 140,000 submissions and has now extended the comment period until mid-June.

It must report back to the National Assembly on its findings by the end of August.

EWN

PARLIAMENT LAND EXPROPRIATION CONSTITUTION NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

