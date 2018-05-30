Student in R14m Nsfas scandal released on warning

A receipt from a grocery store showing a balance on a Walter Sisulu University student's account of more than R13 million. Credit: Supplied.

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been released on warning following her first court appearance for allegedly spending part of a R14 million financial aid deposit that was apparently accidentally paid into her account.

The Hawks’ Anelisa Feni says that Mani’s first court appearance was on Tuesday.

“This occurred after she was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes unit. The investigating team requested that she hand herself over at the Hawks’ provincial offices in East London.”

Mani received the money in June last year and spent over R800,000 over three months.

From June 1, 2017‚ when the money from NSFAS mistakenly landed in her account‚ Mani‚ a second-year accountancy student‚ spent an average of R11‚000 a day.

By the time the error was detected‚ she had transformed herself and her friends into glamorous women‚ sporting expensive weaves‚ carrying iPhone 7 cellphones‚ slugging back shots of R700-a-bottle whisky and emulating their music idols‚ especially Beyonce.

The accounting student allegedly failed to report the error before it was identified by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

