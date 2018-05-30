Murder accused Jason Rohde testifies

Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Credit: EWN.

Alleged wife killer Jason Rohde has disputed the testimony of a handyman who was with him when his wife's body was discovered.

He's testified of verbal and physical fights with his wife, Susan, about his extra-marital affair with a colleague, on the night prior to her death at the Spier Hotel near Stellenbosch in July 2016.

He's explained how he found her body after she allegedly committed suicide.

Rohde says he struggled to open the hotel room's bathroom door and contacted reception, who sent a handyman.

Desmond Daniels arrived and used a screwdriver to unlock the door.

The hotel handyman says he saw Susan lying on her back naked, on the bathroom floor, with a cord around her neck.

He has also told the court he had no difficulty removing it from her neck because it wasn't tight.

But the accused disputes this.

Rohde says that after Daniels unlocked the door, the handyman stepped aside.

He says he could see his wife's feet as he continued to force the door open and found her crouching down with the cord around her neck.

The accused agrees that Daniels removed the cord from his wife's neck, but he insists it was tight.

