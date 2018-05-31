Pro-Zuma group confirms new party on horizon

Former South African president Jacob Zuma. Credit: Pool Party.

A pro-Jacob Zuma lobby group has confirmed speculation that the formation of a political party is on the horizon to split the African National Congress (ANC)'s votes ahead of next year's general elections.

The movement has told Eyewitness News that within the next two weeks it will announce its launch.

It believes Zuma was robbed of his presidential term, preventing him from completing his progressive programmes, including radical economic transformation.

The group, among other things, is calling for the taxi industry to be subsidised. It says when the land is returned, it should be placed under the custodianship of traditional leaders.

Mazibuyele Emasisweni member Frank Fakude says there’s a nationwide consultation about the formation of a new political party.

“We have about two weeks to sum up all of the provinces and to decide when we are launching.”

Will Zuma be the leader of this organisation? Fakude says they want Zuma back in the Presidency.

“We hope and trust that one day he will rise up and continue with his programmes.”

He adds with the support of some ANC members, they’ll push to have a national council, which will see the removal of Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

The movement admits it hasn’t directly spoken to Zuma but is certain he’s heard about them through various leaders they have been consulting.

