Edward Zuma says his father is disappointed

Share

Edward Zuma. Credit: EWN.

Edward Zuma says his father is disappointed by reports that some of his supporters are planning to form a political party.

He says he spoke with former president Jacob Zuma and he said he wants people to stop tarnishing his name.

'Eyewitness News' reported on Wednesday that a pro-Zuma lobby group confirmed that plans to form a political party are on the cards to split the ANC’s votes ahead of next year’s elections.

Zuma says he has a message from his father.

“The former president remains a committed member of the ANC. He will be campaigning for the ANC for the 2019 general elections and for the local government elections thereafter.”

He says Jacob Zuma has taken offence to the reports.

“People are still continuing in their pursuit to tarnish the name and the image of the former president.”

He says his father wants people to be cautious of those who use his name to further their own political goals.

EWN