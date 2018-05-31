iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Workers promise to bring hospital to standstill

Thu, 31 May 2018 3:10 PM
Workers protest at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on 31 May 2018. Credit: EWN.
Patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital have been threatened by protesting staff, who've blocked the entrance to the facility.

One patient describes the scenes unfolding at the hospital.

"They're pulling all the rubbish out of the bins, they're throwing it al over the floor... they've got the taps open, water is running right through... people are hysterical inside... burning outside..."

Another says: "They asked us to leave and I've been sitting here from 6am."

It is not yet clear what the protest is about but it is believed to be linked to labour issues.

Rubbish bins have been emptied and patients have been moved away from the entrance at the hospital, many in wheelchairs and on drips.

Hundreds of workers are protesting for higher wages and have promised to bring the hospital to a complete standstill.

"We're striking because we need our demands [to be met]. They promised to give us an increment. Up to now, nothing has happened (sic)."

The pharmacy has also been closed as terrified patients were forced out of the facility.

A handful of police officers are now inside the hospital as the protest continues.

EWN

CHARLOTTE MAXEKE HOSPITAL PROTESTS STAFF PATIENTS

