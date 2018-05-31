Workers promise to bring hospital to standstill

Workers protest at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on 31 May 2018. Credit: EWN.

Patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital have been threatened by protesting staff, who've blocked the entrance to the facility.

One patient describes the scenes unfolding at the hospital.

"They're pulling all the rubbish out of the bins, they're throwing it al over the floor... they've got the taps open, water is running right through... people are hysterical inside... burning outside..."

Another says: "They asked us to leave and I've been sitting here from 6am."

[GALLERY] Protesting staff at the #CharlotteMaxeke hospital in Johannesburg demonstrate over labour issues. CE pic.twitter.com/aTCsEGjX9e — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2018

[GALLERY] Protesting staff at the #CharlotteMaxeke hospital in Johannesburg demonstrate over labour issues. CE pic.twitter.com/US7LnjycOT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2018

It is not yet clear what the protest is about but it is believed to be linked to labour issues.

Rubbish bins have been emptied and patients have been moved away from the entrance at the hospital, many in wheelchairs and on drips.

Hundreds of workers are protesting for higher wages and have promised to bring the hospital to a complete standstill.

"We're striking because we need our demands [to be met]. They promised to give us an increment. Up to now, nothing has happened (sic)."

#CharlotteMaxeke The entrance to the hospital has been blocked. Protesters are inside the hospital. Patients being told to leave. CE pic.twitter.com/OTUP4XsFiN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2018

WATCH: Staff, some carrying a drip stand, sing and clap as they move through the hospital #CharlotteMaxeke pic.twitter.com/TVOTE58E4Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2018

The pharmacy has also been closed as terrified patients were forced out of the facility.

[WATCH] Protesting staff at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital have strewn trash from rubbish bins in the corridors, others kick the trash as they go along.#CharlotteMaxeke pic.twitter.com/4xpKZmLOr3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2018

#CharlotteMaxeke Patients being forced to leave the pharmacy. CE pic.twitter.com/OdVdyxXAS6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2018

A handful of police officers are now inside the hospital as the protest continues.

EWN