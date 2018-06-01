iafrica.com Only the good stuff

NPA considering Zuma request to delay prosecution

Fri, 01 Jun 2018 12:16 PM
Jacob Zuma. Credit: Pool Photo.
Jacob Zuma. Credit: Pool Photo.    

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has received a letter from Jacob Zuma’s lawyer asking for his criminal prosecution to be halted.

Michael Hulley has asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a stay in the prosecution while a legal fight over who will pay the former president’s legal fees is concluded.

Jacob Zuma’s legal fees may no longer be footed by the state, if the DA’s court application is successful.

While he fights for tax payers to continue funding his legal battles, Zuma now wants his criminal prosecution delayed.

The former president is expected to appear in court next week and his trial was due to start in November.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that Shaun Abrahms received a letter from Attorney Michael Hulley and is considering the matter.

"He did receive a letter and he is currently engaging his leadership and his deputy in KZN before they respond." 

It is likely that the NPA will not oppose a postponement.

EWN

NPA JACOB ZUMA PROSECUTION SHAUN ABRAHAMS CORRUPTION

NPA considering Zuma request to delay prosecution

