Ramaphosa apologises to Tutu for Zuma leadership

Fri, 01 Jun 2018 12:36 PM
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Credit: EWN.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Credit: EWN.    

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his unhappiness with the African National Congress (ANC) under the previous leadership.

Ramaphosa was addressing professionals and academics in Sandton on Thursday.

Desmond Tutu was a vocal critic of the ANC under the leadership of Jacob Zuma, even publicly warning that he would pray for the organisation to be defeated in elections.

President Ramaphosa says he now cleared the air with the archbishop.

“I’m dropping my head in apology because we deviated from the plan.”

Ramaphosa says it’s important that people know that the ANC has changed.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: I apologised to Tutu on behalf of the ANC

EWN

Read More

