Moyane to focus on clearing his name

Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.

Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane has welcomed a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute him on assault charges.

Moyane is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl who has a 6-month-old baby with his son.

She claims that Moyane kicked and tackled her at his home last week.

Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza says his client will now focus on clearing his name in his disciplinary inquiry.

“Now he can focus his attention on the long-awaited inquiry which the president instituted against him so that he can clear his name. Of course, the other thing he is pleased about is the fact that his accusers, in this case, were prepared to face him in open court. That cannot be said to be the case with the president who wants to use affidavits to confront him as opposed to confronting him in an open court,” he said.

Senior State Prosecutor Una van der Schyff earlier confirmed to Eyewitness News at the Roodepoort magistrates court that the Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke has taken a decision not to prosecute Moyane at this stage.

She says the investigating team needs more time to consider all the facts.

