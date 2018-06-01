iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.72   £ R16.93   € R14.85
Oil $77.35   Gold $1 291.27

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Moyane to focus on clearing his name

Fri, 01 Jun 2018 2:33 PM
Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.
Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Credit: EWN.    

Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane has welcomed a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute him on assault charges.

Moyane is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl who has a 6-month-old baby with his son.

She claims that Moyane kicked and tackled her at his home last week.

Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza says his client will now focus on clearing his name in his disciplinary inquiry.

“Now he can focus his attention on the long-awaited inquiry which the president instituted against him so that he can clear his name. Of course, the other thing he is pleased about is the fact that his accusers, in this case, were prepared to face him in open court. That cannot be said to be the case with the president who wants to use affidavits to confront him as opposed to confronting him in an open court,” he said.

Senior State Prosecutor Una van der Schyff earlier confirmed to Eyewitness News at the Roodepoort magistrates court that the Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke has taken a decision not to prosecute Moyane at this stage.

She says the investigating team needs more time to consider all the facts.

EWN

Read More

TOM MOYANE SARS NPA PROSECUTE ASSAULT COURT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Moyane to focus on clearing his name

Sars boss Tom Moyane has welcomed a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute him on assault charges.

Read more ›

Maximising financial gain when buying to let

Buying an investment property should enable you to reap the rewards of a prudent financial decision within the shortest possible period.

Read more ›

SBW to miss France Tests after knee surgery

Sonny Bill Williams will miss the All Blacks' upcoming Test series against France after undergoing keyhole surgery for a knee injury.

Read more ›
 
 