Mashaba bows to EFF demands

Share

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Credit: EWN.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has acceded to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demands to lower the proposed tariff hikes in exchange for its support for his budget.

Opposition parties in the city council on Monday rejected the rate increases in water, electricity, sewerage, sanitation and refuse removal in Mashaba’s R59 billion budget.

The proposed hikes were dismissed for the first time last week, raising fears that the city could fail to adopt the spending plans before the end of this month, which would lead to Johannesburg being placed under administration by the provincial government.

Mashaba has been sent back to the drawing board to amend his budget.

The EFF’s Musa Novela says they will only support the budget if there are amendments to the tariff hikes.

“If Rand Water gives you 12.2% and we’re a pro-poor government, why do you come say you’ll increase the water tariffs by 14.2%?”

Mashaba has acceded to lower many of the rate increases and says he’s already working on making amendments.

“I have the budget committee working around the clock to ensure I’m happy with the numbers.”

He says he’s confident council will adopt the amended budget at its next meeting.

EWN