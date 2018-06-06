Van Breda defence fails to give reasons

Family axe murderer Henri van Breda speaking to his lawyers during sentencing procedures at the Western Cape High Court on 5 June. Credit: EWN.

The sentencing of family axe murderer Henri van Breda is likely to be carried out swiftly.

Van Breda's legal team only focused on two aspects during mitigating argument on Tuesday: his young age, and the fact that he's a first time offender.

The State gave various reasons why a minimum sentence of life imprisonment should be meted out to the 23-year-old.

Judge Siraj Desai yesterday said that he owes it to society to consider the matter of sentencing for a few days at least, even though it's relatively uncomplicated.

Desai had asked advocate Pieter Botha to give him at least one reason why he should show his client mercy.

But Botha couldn't, saying he'd canvassed this issue with Henri van Breda on numerous occasions.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway told the court to hand down a heavy sentence for the attempted murder, one comparable to those for the three premeditated murders.

Galloway said Van Breda showed no remorse and never told the court why he attacked his family.

She also said that there was no evidence to show that Van Breda was emotionally immature or addicted to drugs at the time of the offence, adding his age at the time of the attacks is outweighed by the magnitude of the crime.

