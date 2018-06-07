iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Live: Henri van Breda sentencing

Thu, 07 Jun 2018 10:42 AM
Henri van Breda. Credit: EWN.
Henri van Breda. Credit: EWN.    

Convicted murderer Henri van Breda is being sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

WATCH: Henri van Breda sentencing courtesy of News24

EWN

