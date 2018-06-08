iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

Zuma back in court on corruption, fraud

Fri, 08 Jun 2018 9:50 AM
Former South African president Jacob Zuma. Credit: EWN.
Former president Jacob Zuma will appear in the Durban High Court on Friday morning on charges from almost a decade ago.

He is facing facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

The charges relate to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal but Zuma insists they are politically motivated.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption, fraud charges

EWN

