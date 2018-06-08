Zuma back in court on corruption, fraudFri, 08 Jun 2018 9:50 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma will appear in the Durban High Court on Friday morning on charges from almost a decade ago.
He is facing facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.
The charges relate to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal but Zuma insists they are politically motivated.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption, fraud charges
EWN
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.