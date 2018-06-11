ANC factions await court ruling after disruption

ANC KZN NEC member Nocawe Mafu, KZN PTT members Sihle Zikalala and Mike Mabuyakhulu at the party's conference on 9 June 2018. Credit: EWN.

Warring factions of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal are now waiting for the outcomes of a new court challenge and interventions from Luthuli House after the provincial party failed to host its conference.

Forty-four branches from the Moses Mabhida, uKhahlamba, lower south coast and Harry Gwala regions applied for an urgent court interdict at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, arguing that the process leading to the weekend gathering was marred with irregularities.

The event was then changed to a consultative conference, which saw ANC chair Gwede Mantashe being drowned out by songs as a crowd sang, “What has Jacob Zuma done?”

It is being reported that Zuma is largely to blame for this weekend’s chaos because he told leaders of his faction in the province that he wants the nullified provincial executive to return unchanged.

Now, in a state of temporary limbo, both factions say they’ll wait to see what unfolds next in the court.

During a media briefing, ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala indicated that they want to return to court earlier than the July date set down.

#ANCKZN [WATCH] Sihle Zikalala explains what will happen going forward regarding the court interdict. He says they are clear that they want to “challenge the conduct of the Judge.” ZN pic.twitter.com/pMQi1itYlK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018

[WATCH] Sihle Zikalala has apologized to the ANC as a whole and it’s national chair Gwede Mantashe for yesterday’s chaos. He says Mantashe is a victim of the perception that some national officials peddle divisions and meddle in provincial politics. ZN pic.twitter.com/IPAQ0kHmIX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018

Eyewitness News also understands that a meeting was held on Sunday between some members of the ANC’s top leadership and a few provincial leaders, who discussed the latest developments and the people involved.

At the same time, one of the politicians who was expected to be elected during this weekend’s elective conference has told EWN that they have now sought bodyguards.

They say even though there has not been a threat directed at them yet, the current political environment requires such action.

EWN