iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.17   £ R17.61   € R15.53
Oil $76.73   Gold $1 297.95

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Legal commentators question Mkhwebane's findings

Tue, 12 Jun 2018 9:26 AM
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Credit: EWN.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Credit: EWN.    

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s tweet about colonialism violated the Constitution because it amounted to an incitement of imminent violence.

Legal commentators have already started to question the finding, suggesting even law students would not reach that conclusion.

Zille tweeted last year that “for those claiming that the legacy of colonialism was only negative” they should look at various aspects of South Africa’s development, such as the judiciary and other infrastructure.

In the full report, advocate Mkhwebane draws a comparison between Zille’s colonialism tweet and an academic who was recently criticised and ostracised for writing about the benefits of colonialism.

The advocate then cites a 2002 case in the European Court of Human Rights, where a cartoonist was convicted of condoning terrorism for lampooning the 11 September attacks in New York.

Mkhwebane concludes that like the offending European cartoon provoked a public reaction, so too could insensitive comments about colonialism, in the South African context.

The Public Protector says there is a likelihood that Zille’s tweets could stir up violence based on race.

Zille has indicated she will take the report on review.

EWN

Read More

BUSISIWE MKHWEBANE WESTERN CAPE VIOLENCE COLONIALISM HELEN ZILLE

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Legal commentators question Mkhwebane's findings

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s tweet about colonialism violated the Constitution.

Read more ›

Property advice for newlyweds

The notion that newly-wed couples will move from their childhood home into their first home together is as outdated as dial-up-internet.

Read more ›

Steyn returns to South African squad

Much-injured fast bowler Dale Steyn was on Monday named in a 15-man South African squad for two Test matches in Sri Lanka next month.

Read more ›
 
 