Mahumapelo to continue drawing salary as NW MPL

Tue, 12 Jun 2018 12:36 PM
Supra Mahumapelo. Credit: @MYANC/Twitter.
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo will continue drawing a salary funded by taxpayers.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province has decided that Mahumapelo will remain a member of the legislature.

He resigned as premier two weeks ago following widespread accusations of corruption and maladministration that led to violent protests across the province.

Party spokesperson Gerald Modise says that Mahumapelo will remain in the provincial legislature until the ANC decides otherwise.

“The provincial chairperson, comrade Supra Mahumapelo, will remain as a member of the provincial legislature because he has only resigned as a premier. As you will remember, before you become the premier, you become a member of the provincial legislature. Therefore, he has only resigned as the premier and he will remain as a member of the provincial legislature until the ANC decides otherwise.

EWN

