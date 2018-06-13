'Public Protector clearly doesn't understand'

Share

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Credit: AFP.

The Public Protector is in the firing line on Wedensday morning, as Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is taking her findings on review.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Zille's now-infamous tweet about colonialism violated the Constitution, because it amounted to an incitement of imminent violence.

LISTEN: Zille responds to Public Protector's findings

Zille says Mkwhebane's findings are not consistent with the law.

“Well I will be taking it on review. I will definitely be doing that because the Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand the Constitution or law. It’s incredibly important for us to protect the Constitution and the values and principles in it.”

Zille's party is also planning to take on the Public Protector in Parliament on Wednesday.

They'll be requesting that Parliament's Justice Committee set up a formal inquiry to assess her fitness to hold office.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says it's not just about the Zille findings, but rather about a pattern of what they consider to be poor decisions.

EWN