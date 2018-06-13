iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.39   £ R17.86   € R15.73
Oil $75.38   Gold $1 294.26

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

'Public Protector clearly doesn't understand'

Wed, 13 Jun 2018 9:40 AM
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Credit: AFP.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Credit: AFP.    

The Public Protector is in the firing line on Wedensday morning, as Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is taking her findings on review.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Zille's now-infamous tweet about colonialism violated the Constitution, because it amounted to an incitement of imminent violence.

LISTEN: Zille responds to Public Protector's findings

Zille says Mkwhebane's findings are not consistent with the law.

“Well I will be taking it on review. I will definitely be doing that because the Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand the Constitution or law. It’s incredibly important for us to protect the Constitution and the values and principles in it.”

Zille's party is also planning to take on the Public Protector in Parliament on Wednesday.

They'll be requesting that Parliament's Justice Committee set up a formal inquiry to assess her fitness to hold office.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says it's not just about the Zille findings, but rather about a pattern of what they consider to be poor decisions.

EWN

Read More

PUBLIC PROTECTOR HELEN ZILLE WESTERN CAPE PREMIER DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

'Public Protector clearly doesn't understand'

The Public Protector is in the firing line on Wedensday morning, as Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is taking her findings on review.

Read more ›

Vodacom to increase black ownership

SA’s Vodacom Group said it will increase stake held by black shareholders by up to 6.25% in a R17.5 billion black empowerment transaction.

Read more ›

'Kolisi appointment a red letter day for Boks'

Kolisi as first black skipper of Boks is as significant as when Mandela handed the 1995 World Cup trophy to Francois Pienaar says Habana.

Read more ›
 
 