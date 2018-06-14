iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Muslim Judicial Council condemns attack

Thu, 14 Jun 2018 11:48 AM
The mosque in Malmesbury where three people were killed on 14 June 2018. Credit: EWN.
An attack at a Malmesbury mosque has stunned a local community.

Three people, including the attacker, died.

Two worshippers were killed early on Thursday morning. The assailant was shot dead by police.

Cars line up outside the mosque and at a house of one of the victims, who was stabbed to death.

The entrance to the place of worship has been cordoned off as police investigate.

The motive is unknown at this stage.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has condemned the incident.

Representatives of the MJC are currently at the residence of the deceased.

Imraan Mukaddam spoke to CapeTalk following the incident. He is a relative of one of the worshippers who was killed.

“One of the people spending time in the mosque went berserk and something happened. The deceased’s throat was slit… that’s as much as I can say now.”

LISTEN: Details emerge of Malmesbury mosque attack

This attack comes a month after a separate incident on a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. Three unknown men stormed the place of worship, killing one person and injuring two others.

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque.

EWN

MALMESBURY MOSQUE MUSLIM JUDICIAL COUNCIL ATTACK INVESTIGATION POLICE

