Durban mother daughter killed in roof collapse

mergency services at a Durban home where a woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed as the roof collapse on 15 June 2018. Credit: arrivealive.co.za.

A Durban woman and her one-year-old daughter have been killed after the roof of their house collapsed.

The structure fell early on Friday morning.

Emergency service’s spokesperson Robert McKenzie says an investigation is underway.

“The roof of a formal dwelling collapsed on a mother, aged 37, as well as her daughter, aged about one. Tragically both victims were found to have sustained fatal injuries as a result of the roof collapse.”

It's understood the woman and her daughter were the only people in the house at the time of the incident.

