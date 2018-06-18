iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.46   £ R17.83   € R15.60
Oil $73.02   Gold $1 281.45

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Molefe impacted in damning Transnet legal report

Mon, 18 Jun 2018 10:28 AM
Brian Molefe. Credit: EWN.
Brian Molefe. Credit: EWN.    

Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe has been implicated in a legal draft forensic report for reportedly mismanaging funds and lying to the board during his tenure.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Molefe may be facing criminal charges for various corruption and misconduct offences.

The paper is reporting that the offences relate to the purchase of 1,064 new locomotives at the parastatal.

The forensic report by Mncedisi and Ndlovu Attorneys says Molefe misled the Transnet board into approving costs.

Board members were presented with the report on Wednesday where they were told Molefe and three others increased the locomotive deal by at least R16 billion to R54 billion in 2014 to a Gupta-linked company.

EWN

Read More

BRIAN MOLEFE TRANSNET CORRUPTION MISCONDUCT GUPTA

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Molefe impacted in damning Transnet legal report

The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that Molefe may be facing criminal charges for various corruption and misconduct offences.

Read more ›

Liberty: Probe underway to track down hackers

The financial services company says it was alerted to a data breach last week but insists customers have not been affected.

Read more ›

England seek World Cup exorcism

England open their World Cup campaign on Monday with manager Southgate seeking to banish memories of dismal recent finals performances.

Read more ›
 
 