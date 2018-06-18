iafrica.com Only the good stuff

De Lille appeals not to invade land

Mon, 18 Jun 2018 2:54 PM
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has appealed to communities demanding housing to avoid taking matters into their own hands by occupying land.

This comes amid a spike in land invasions across the Cape Peninsula this past weekend.

From Samora Machel to Khayelitsha and Phillipi, Cape Town law enforcement officials had their hands full with three separate attempted land grabs at the same time.

Mayor Patricia de Lille says the recent spike in land invasions are cause for concern.

"We had a 145 protests and land invasions in the first four months of this year. And that is 73% increase compared to the same time last year. Most of these protests centred around housing and land.”

In a bid to address the widespread problem, De Lille says she will continue to meet with residents from affected communities.

According to the Western Cape Human Settlements Department, there are over 500,000 families on the province's housing demand database.

WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests

EWN

Comments

