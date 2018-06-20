iafrica.com Only the good stuff

46 women rescued from suspected human trafficking

Wed, 20 Jun 2018 11:39 AM
There is a concern for the safety of women in the Johannesburg CBD after 46 women were rescued from a room on Sunday.

Police say a human trafficking ring is believed to be behind their abduction.

Some of the women had been missing since January and were apparently set to be shipped overseas.

South Africa’s coordinator for Anti-Human Trafficking at Salvation army Major Margaret Stafford says cases like these are on the rise.

“There are a lot of people doing awareness talks… there’s a lot of awareness around human trafficking and people are starting to realise what’s going on. And I think we’re getting a lot more tip-offs and calls saying this is what's happening.”

LISTEN: 46 women rescued in Joburg sex trafficking raid

EWN

