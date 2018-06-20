ANC MP shot dead in Roodepoort

ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe. Credit: Facebook.

A man has been shot dead in Roodepoort, west of Joburg.

Police have confirmed the incident while the ANC has confirmed his identity.

It's understood that 40-year-old Sibusiso Radebe was with another person in a parked vehicle in Lindhaven on Tuesday night when they came under attack.

The motive is not known but the police's Mathapelo Peters says they're looking for at least two people.

"The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta, dark in colour, with unknown registration. The motive at this stage is unknown and the police investigation is underway."

The police have also appealed to members of the public to assist with information towards identifying the suspects.

Meanwhile, the ANC has paid tribute Radebe.

The ANC in Parliament says that Radebe was a dedicated servant of the mass democratic movement.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also extended its condolences to Radebe’s family, saying that he will be lovingly remembered as a servant of the people who worked hard to improve the lives of South Africans.

In his earlier years, before becoming an MP, Radebe served as the deputy secretary of student body Cosas.

He joined parliament in 2009 and served on the committees of Higher Education and Training and Energy.

When he died, he had been serving on the Transport portfolio committee.

The ANC has not yet released details of his burial.

EWN